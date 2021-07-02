Greenline Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $20.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,453.60. 75,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,856. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,324.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

