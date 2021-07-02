Greenline Partners LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $592.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,323. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $592.24. The company has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

