Greenline Partners LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.68. 49,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

