Greenline Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $62.50. 221,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of -416.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

