Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was up 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRN shares. Cormark set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.77. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.