Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of GNC stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 129.50 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.89. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a market capitalization of £681.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.