Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) versus Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Head to Head Review

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greencore Group and Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $1.63 billion 0.57 -$14.67 million $0.15 47.33 Coffee $74.34 million 0.41 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greencore Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A Coffee 0.88% 3.31% 2.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greencore Group and Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Greencore Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coffee beats Greencore Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the trading of Irish ingredients; finance activities; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2020, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 21 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, Harmony Bay, and Steep and Brew. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

