Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Down 59.9% in June

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,548,300 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 3,859,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.2 days.

GWLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

GWLIF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. 1,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

