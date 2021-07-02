Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GEG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

In other news, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 328,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

