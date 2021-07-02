Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Lowered by Owls Nest Partners IA LLC

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises 12.4% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

LOPE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,287. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.