Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRCL) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 7th

Gracell Biotechnologies’ (NASDAQ:GRCL) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Gracell Biotechnologies had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of GRCL opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $17,287,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

