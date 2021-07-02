GoldFund Hits Market Capitalization of $153,845.31 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $153,845.31 and $97.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006595 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

