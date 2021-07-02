Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,143 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

