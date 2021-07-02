Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 93,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,691. The company has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

