Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 30,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,454. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

