Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 357,556 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.96.

The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

