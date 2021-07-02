Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 357,556 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.96.
The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
