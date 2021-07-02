GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $115.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.07.

Shares of GDDY opened at $88.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

