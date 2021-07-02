Gnosis Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $278.29 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $184.96 or 0.00553531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00683661 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

