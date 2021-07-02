Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 106,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GSMG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 111,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,867. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, it offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.