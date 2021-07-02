Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.61. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

