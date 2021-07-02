Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 4.6%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 14,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 906,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.