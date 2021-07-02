Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Down 5.6%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26. Approximately 13,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,436,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,728,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $24,006,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

