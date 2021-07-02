Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Short Interest Down 61.9% in June

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Global Acquisitions stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Global Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46.
Global Acquisitions Company Profile
See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.