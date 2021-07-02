Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Short Interest Down 61.9% in June

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Global Acquisitions stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Global Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

