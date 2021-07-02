Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GVDNY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.76. 9,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.22. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

