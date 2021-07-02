Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

