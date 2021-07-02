Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan stock opened at $4,717.62 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $3,619.04 and a 1-year high of $4,741.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,309.99.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.