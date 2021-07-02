Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

GEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 304,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,014. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

