Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 28,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.