Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,146. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

