Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

VINP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,346. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

VINP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

