Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,155,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $498,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCAAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,892. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.