Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Getinge has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

