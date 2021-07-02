Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. 11,234,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,759,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 498.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 297.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,983 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gerdau by 903.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

