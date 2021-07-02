Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.81. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 28,406 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Gerdau by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

