Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $45,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.82 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

