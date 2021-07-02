Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.55 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $45,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.27 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 654,822 shares valued at $39,655,803. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.