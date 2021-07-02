Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.63 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $43,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $99.90 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

