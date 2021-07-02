Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.78 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Jack in the Box worth $42,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $112.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

