Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 22,001 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $42,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRA. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

NYSE GRA opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

