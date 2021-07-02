GeoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $742,914.36 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $742,914.36 and approximately $397.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00402327 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,890.92 or 0.99889955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00032867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052272 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.