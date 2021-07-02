Genus (LON:GNS) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,526 ($72.20).

Genus stock opened at GBX 5,045 ($65.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,033.54.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

