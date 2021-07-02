Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) vs. Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Critical Analysis

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gentex and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 1 2 4 0 2.43 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Gentex presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Gentex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentex and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.69 billion 4.81 $347.56 million $1.41 23.84 Canoo $2.55 million 882.01 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -6.81

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 21.62% 19.81% 17.33% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentex beats Canoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling appliances, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.