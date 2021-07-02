General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Cowen

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $188.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.