Gatechain Token Achieves Market Cap of $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00686556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Gatechain Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

