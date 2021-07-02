Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $14.36

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $13.89. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 15,111 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -1.19.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

