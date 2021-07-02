Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Reaches $2.60 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $49,728.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00683661 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

