Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.63

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.63 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36.37 ($0.48). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 36.37 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £23.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.64.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

