G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-$2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.130 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

GIII opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

