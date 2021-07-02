FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vale S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vale in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

VALE stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

