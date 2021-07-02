FY2022 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Increased by Analyst

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Perion Network stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

